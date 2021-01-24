State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $551,000 Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

