State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visteon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

