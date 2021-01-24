State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

