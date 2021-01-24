SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

