Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.67

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 182.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 182.9%.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $360,584 in the last three months.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

