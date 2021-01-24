Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.