Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SPRO stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.