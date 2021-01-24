Spectrum (SPT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $21,197.02 and approximately $4,173.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00435284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

