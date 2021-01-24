SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

XBI stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

