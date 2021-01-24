SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 261,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,289. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $649.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

