SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.61 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

