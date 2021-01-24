Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

