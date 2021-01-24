Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

