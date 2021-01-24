Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 984.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

