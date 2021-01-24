Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 617 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,124,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

