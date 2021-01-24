Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

