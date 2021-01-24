Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

