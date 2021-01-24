SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,132 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

