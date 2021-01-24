Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $479.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.97 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $472.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. 906,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,695. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

