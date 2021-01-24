So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 9.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,066,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 614,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,729,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.