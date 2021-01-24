SnowSwap Price Tops $33.41 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.41 or 0.00102937 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $6.59 million and $2.68 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00127582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00275535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039436 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.