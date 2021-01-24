Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $720,941.20

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Smartshare has a market cap of $720,941.20 and $189,368.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

