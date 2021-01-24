SmartCredit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00008208 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $2.94 million and $1.13 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00128120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

