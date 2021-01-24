SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $5.07 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $141,830.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.85 or 0.04258757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01367657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00553588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00433361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00284923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023885 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars.

