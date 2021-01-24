Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post $19.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.73 million and the highest is $19.64 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.