Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.88

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.88 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 16345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,867 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

