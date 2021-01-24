SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.50. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

