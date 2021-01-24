SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50.

SITM opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

