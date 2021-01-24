Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($135.29).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

