Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($135.29).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

