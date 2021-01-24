Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.09.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

