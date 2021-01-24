Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.09.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

