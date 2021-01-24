Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SXYAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 69,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,209. Sika has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

