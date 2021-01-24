Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $172.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $160.27 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

