Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

