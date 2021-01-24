Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.93. Approximately 38,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 67,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$996.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total transaction of C$75,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$434,397.06. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900 in the last ninety days.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

