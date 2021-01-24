Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.29 ($147.39).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SIE stock traded up €9.00 ($10.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €132.80 ($156.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,955,875 shares. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €113.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

