Sidoti Begins Coverage on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Stock analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

