Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

LON PETS opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

