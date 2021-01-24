Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.71. The Mission Group plc has a one year low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a market cap of £68.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.21.

Get The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Mission Group plc (TMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.