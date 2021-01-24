Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of £607.81 million and a PE ratio of 54.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.60. Sumo Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.79).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Analyst Recommendations for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)

