Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of £607.81 million and a PE ratio of 54.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.60. Sumo Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.79).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

