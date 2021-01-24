Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.20

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €192.20 ($226.12) and last traded at €196.40 ($231.06), with a volume of 157131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €192.00 ($225.88).

SAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €169.78 ($199.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -70.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.24.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

