ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches One Day Volume of $317.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $289,496.19 and $317.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

