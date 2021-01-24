Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $71.13. 396,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 147.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $493,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

