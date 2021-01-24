Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SMED opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.31.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.