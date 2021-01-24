SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 5.4%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 277,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 550,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

