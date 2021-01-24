ServiceNow, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

Shares of NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.