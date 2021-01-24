Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 513,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 504,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.