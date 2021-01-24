SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Sells $725,738.24 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,751,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SelectQuote stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.