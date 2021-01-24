SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Sells $725,738.24 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,751,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SelectQuote stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

