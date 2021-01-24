SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $207,666.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,671,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $340,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

