Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

