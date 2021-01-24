Seele-N Reaches One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

